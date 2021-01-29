Strs Ohio Reduces Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,194 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $10,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1,029.2% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 182.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Nasdaq by 56.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Nasdaq in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NDAQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $143.50 in a report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.97.

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ stock opened at $139.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.66 and a 12 month high of $144.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.38.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.65 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.20%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

