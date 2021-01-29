Strs Ohio Reduces Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,145 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $11,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 15,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 233,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,105,000 after acquiring an additional 125,392 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 9,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,214,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 18,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. 64.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $71.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.35. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $98.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of -11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.15 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSX. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.44.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

