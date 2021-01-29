Strs Ohio Has $9.22 Million Stock Position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.11% of Lamar Advertising worth $9,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on LAMR shares. TheStreet raised Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Lamar Advertising from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.33.

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 3,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total transaction of $221,338.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,961.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

LAMR stock opened at $83.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.65. Lamar Advertising Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.89 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 1.46.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.56). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $386.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.