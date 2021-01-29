Strs Ohio Cuts Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,284 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $11,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 12.6% in the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 227.4% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the third quarter worth approximately $1,682,000. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $227.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.23. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $110.01 and a 52 week high of $250.03. The company has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.43, a PEG ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Truist downgraded Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Pritchard Capital raised their target price on Atlassian from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.33.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

