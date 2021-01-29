Strs Ohio Buys 58,837 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 1,501.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,837 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $12,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 415.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 165 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens cut Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.39.

Shares of TDOC opened at $262.84 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.23 and a 1 year high of $294.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.80 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.36 and a 200-day moving average of $210.33.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,389 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $277,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,612 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $501,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,615 shares of company stock valued at $59,578,674 in the last three months. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

