Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Strattec Security had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.21%.

Shares of STRT stock traded up $9.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,484. Strattec Security has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $52.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $211.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.53, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Strattec Security alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Strattec Security from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Strattec Security from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

Featured Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.