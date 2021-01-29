Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Lowers Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,355 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $1,070,227.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,553.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,423. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $4.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $178.72. The stock had a trading volume of 45,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,651,601. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.96 and a 200-day moving average of $166.56. The firm has a market cap of $103.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $187.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.58.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

