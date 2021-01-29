Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Has $2.11 Million Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. decreased its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 207.0% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 39,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 26,559 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its position in The Clorox by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Clorox by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Clorox by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 15,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Clorox in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Clorox in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.65.

In other The Clorox news, insider Benno O. Dorer sold 417,022 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total transaction of $83,788,060.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 293,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,938,073.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Laura Stein sold 8,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.19, for a total transaction of $1,818,468.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,679,413.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 511,642 shares of company stock valued at $103,903,009. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CLX traded up $4.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.80. 20,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,897,510. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $239.87. The stock has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.09 and a 200 day moving average of $212.11.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.90. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

