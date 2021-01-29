Strategic Blueprint LLC Takes Position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 95,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after acquiring an additional 5,944 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $906,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PJP opened at $77.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.41. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $79.36.

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Recommended Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.