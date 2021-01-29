Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $304,000 Holdings in Inspire Global Hope ETF (NYSEARCA:BLES)

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its stake in shares of Inspire Global Hope ETF (NYSEARCA:BLES) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.26% of Inspire Global Hope ETF worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Inspire Global Hope ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 186,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 24,826 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Inspire Global Hope ETF stock opened at $33.92 on Friday. Inspire Global Hope ETF has a twelve month low of $18.07 and a twelve month high of $35.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.89 and its 200 day moving average is $30.31.

