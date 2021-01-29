Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $217,000 Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 63.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 13.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 66.7% in the third quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,466,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 17.3% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 1,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $1,230,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $444,000. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

EPAM opened at $348.97 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.97 and a 1-year high of $369.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $346.03 and a 200-day moving average of $323.97.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on EPAM. Bank of America upgraded EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $390.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $342.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.53.

In related news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.30, for a total value of $3,403,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,383 shares in the company, valued at $6,596,034.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,677,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,105 shares of company stock valued at $10,094,525 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

