STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Stock Price Up 10%

Shares of STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) rose 10% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.82 and last traded at $1.76. Approximately 173,762 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 147,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SSKN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get STRATA Skin Sciences alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $59.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average of $1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 million. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.33% and a negative net margin of 17.68%. Equities analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSKN)

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. Its products include XTRAC excimer laser and VTRAC lamp systems that are used for the treatment of skin disorders, such as psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, and eczema, among others.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.