StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Short Interest Update

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 3,400.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANX opened at $19.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.01. StoneCastle Financial has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $22.36. The company has a market capitalization of $129.80 million, a P/E ratio of 63.81 and a beta of 0.76.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.28 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a yield of 7.4%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in StoneCastle Financial by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 536,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,404,000 after purchasing an additional 78,818 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCastle Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $752,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCastle Financial in the third quarter valued at $301,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in StoneCastle Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in StoneCastle Financial by 13.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.29% of the company’s stock.

About StoneCastle Financial

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

