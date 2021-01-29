Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PKW. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72,700.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

PKW stock opened at $75.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.77 and a 200-day moving average of $68.47. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $78.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.231 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

