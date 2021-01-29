Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $384,000. Lucas Capital Management purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $823,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $10,675,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $1,265,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.87.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $35.86 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.