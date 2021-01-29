Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Plans Dividend of $0.08

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) declared a dividend on Friday, January 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund stock opened at $8.79 on Friday. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $12.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.05.

In related news, EVP James E. Craige acquired 9,500 shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $70,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 207,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,067.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

