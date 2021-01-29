Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Upgraded to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $51.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $43.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.25.

SYBT opened at $45.00 on Thursday. Stock Yards Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.98 and a twelve month high of $47.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.80.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 13.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 71,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 44,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

