Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,974 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,402% compared to the typical volume of 198 put options.

FOSL stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $754.61 million, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average of $7.52. Fossil Group has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $28.60.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The accessories brand company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $435.50 million during the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 5.51%.

In other Fossil Group news, EVP Darren E. Hart sold 82,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $800,851.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $355,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,290,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,996,418.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOSL. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Fossil Group by 529.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 414,890 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 348,933 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Fossil Group by 40.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,349 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Fossil Group by 45.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 66,700 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Fossil Group by 70.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,600 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

