Stock Buyback Program Authorized by Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Board of Directors

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $159.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.73 and its 200-day moving average is $145.43. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $67.90 and a 52 week high of $170.69. The company has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. The business’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total value of $152,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,989. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $1,679,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,709,432.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,794 shares of company stock valued at $8,500,206 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.