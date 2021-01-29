STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on STMicroelectronics from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Shares of NYSE STM traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,933,615. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.70.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.