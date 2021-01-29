STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) PT Raised to $49.00

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) had its price target upped by research analysts at Cowen from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at $40.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $41.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.70.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. STMicroelectronics’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 30.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,561,282 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $78,606,000 after purchasing an additional 591,750 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,156.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,089,119 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $33,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,419 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 124.5% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 721,003 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $22,128,000 after acquiring an additional 399,800 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,050,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

