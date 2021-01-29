STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) PT Set at €27.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

STM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group set a €31.50 ($37.06) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €34.30 ($40.35) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €35.53 ($41.80).

STM stock opened at €33.03 ($38.86) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €31.35 and a 200 day moving average price of €28.31. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a fifty-two week low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a fifty-two week high of €21.45 ($25.24).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

