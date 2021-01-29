Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) to “Buy”

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BIIB. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $342.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen cut Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $275.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Biogen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.97.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $267.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Biogen has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $374.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $255.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.41.

In related news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michel Vounatsos purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 35.0% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Biogen by 113.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.