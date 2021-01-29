Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN)

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AAN. KeyCorp began coverage on The Aaron’s in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Northcoast Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Stephens downgraded shares of The Aaron’s from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of The Aaron’s in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of The Aaron’s in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a market perform rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Aaron’s currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.09.

Get The Aaron's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AAN opened at $17.46 on Tuesday. The Aaron’s has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $22.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.19 and a 200 day moving average of $45.10.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Aaron’s will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Kamerschen sold 2,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total transaction of $156,210.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,324.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 29.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,970,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,455,000 after acquiring an additional 446,311 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Aaron’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,708,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 5.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 27,526.8% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after purchasing an additional 156,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of The Aaron’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,098,000.

The Aaron’s Company Profile

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-purchase solutions. It engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,400 Company-operated and franchised stores in United States Canada, and Puerto Rico, as well as its e-commerce platform.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for The Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.