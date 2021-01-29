Stifel Nicolaus Boosts TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$115.00

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$90.00 to C$115.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TFII. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$79.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$48.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$81.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$68.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$97.77.

Shares of TFII opened at C$85.79 on Tuesday. TFI International Inc. has a 12 month low of C$23.21 and a 12 month high of C$98.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$67.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$61.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.01 billion and a PE ratio of 22.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

