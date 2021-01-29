Stifel Nicolaus Boosts TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$115.00

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2021 // Comments off

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$90.00 to C$115.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TFII. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$79.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$48.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$81.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$68.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$97.77.

Shares of TFII opened at C$85.79 on Tuesday. TFI International Inc. has a 12 month low of C$23.21 and a 12 month high of C$98.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$67.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$61.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.01 billion and a PE ratio of 22.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39.

About TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Analyst Recommendations for TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII)

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.