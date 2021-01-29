Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV Takes $207,000 Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for about 0.1% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 78.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 590.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 44.1% during the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000.

Shares of HDV traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.32. 4,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,129. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $61.04 and a 12-month high of $96.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.85.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.