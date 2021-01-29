Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV Boosts Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,963,000. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 38,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 7,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 22,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 31,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 9,083 shares during the period.

TIP stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.10. 29,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,749,366. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.21. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.37 and a 52 week high of $128.23.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

