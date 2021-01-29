STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 278.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 11.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.8% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 72.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS by 1.1% in the third quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. Also, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $1,813,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,952,152.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,162 shares of company stock valued at $3,503,903 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STE stock opened at $191.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.04. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $105.69 and a 12-month high of $203.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 0.59.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.21. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $756.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STE shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on STERIS from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.00.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

