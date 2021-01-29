STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $197.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on STE shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on STERIS from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $191.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.04. STERIS has a 52 week low of $105.69 and a 52 week high of $203.90. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 0.59.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $756.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.54 million. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that STERIS will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $1,813,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,952,152.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,162 shares of company stock valued at $3,503,903. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STE. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in STERIS by 278.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in STERIS by 72.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

