Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Bought by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Stericycle by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Stericycle by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Stericycle by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Stericycle by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

SRCL has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Stericycle from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.63.

SRCL opened at $67.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.96. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.45 and a 1 year high of $79.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $636.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.63 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

