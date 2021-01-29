StepStone Group (STEP) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

StepStone Group (NASDAQ: STEP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/26/2021 – StepStone Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – StepStone Group was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $32.00.

1/8/2021 – StepStone Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “StepStone Group Inc. is a private markets investment firm focused on providing investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. StepStone Group Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

1/7/2021 – StepStone Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “StepStone Group Inc. is a private markets investment firm focused on providing investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. StepStone Group Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

STEP stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.90. The company had a trading volume of 143,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,702. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.48. StepStone Group Inc. has a one year low of $22.72 and a one year high of $40.98.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.14 million. Sell-side analysts predict that StepStone Group Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STEP. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in StepStone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,261,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in StepStone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $468,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in StepStone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,822,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in StepStone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in StepStone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

