Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stellantis in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.33. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stellantis’ FY2023 earnings at $4.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.06 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of STLA stock opened at $15.50 on Thursday. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $19.50.

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $30.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 billion.

Stellantis Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of vehicles, components, and production systems. It operates through the following segments: North America; Latin America (LATAM); Asia-Pacific 9APAC); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), Maserati, and Other Activities.

