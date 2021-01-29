Stelco (TSE:STLC) PT Set at C$26.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Stelco (TSE:STLC) received a C$26.00 target price from Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on STLC. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$12.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Stelco from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Stelco from C$13.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of TSE:STLC traded down C$0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$20.50. 175,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,592. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a PE ratio of -13.37. Stelco has a 12 month low of C$3.24 and a 12 month high of C$26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

