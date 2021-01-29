StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Given New $4.50 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 69.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

StealthGas stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $100.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average is $2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. StealthGas has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $3.18.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). StealthGas had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $33.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.21 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that StealthGas will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in StealthGas stock. Towerview LLC raised its position in shares of StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,155,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,156 shares during the period. StealthGas makes up about 1.9% of Towerview LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Towerview LLC owned 3.05% of StealthGas worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 58.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

