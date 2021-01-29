Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Raised to $108.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.04% from the company’s previous close.

SBUX has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.85.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $98.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.47, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.70 and a 200-day moving average of $90.64. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total value of $10,429,399.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,701 shares in the company, valued at $39,166,962.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $372,830.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,791.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 49.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,913,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $422,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,046 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 28.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $553,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,706 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 247.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,228,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $104,876,000 after acquiring an additional 875,035 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Starbucks by 2.2% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,543,789,000 after acquiring an additional 630,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 766.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 700,784 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $60,211,000 after acquiring an additional 619,881 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

