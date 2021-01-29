Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share.

SWK opened at $180.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.37. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $195.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47.

SWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.73.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.80, for a total value of $337,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,666.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.32, for a total transaction of $1,120,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,742 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

