Standex International (NYSE:SXI) PT Raised to $97.00 at Barrington Research

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) had its target price upped by Barrington Research from $94.00 to $97.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standex International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Standex International from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.75.

Get Standex International alerts:

SXI opened at $85.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.62. Standex International has a 1 year low of $37.50 and a 1 year high of $87.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. Standex International had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $151.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Standex International will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 2,376 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $173,946.96. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,551,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,376 shares of company stock worth $818,947. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Standex International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Standex International by 7.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Standex International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Standex International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Standex International by 7.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Read More: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.