Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) (LON:STAN) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) (LON:STAN) to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has GBX 560 ($7.32) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

STAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) to a neutral rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.92) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 505.25 ($6.60).

Shares of STAN opened at GBX 454.60 ($5.94) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 477.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 420.38. Standard Chartered PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 667.80 ($8.72). The stock has a market cap of £14.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.77.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

