Stakinglab (LABX) Price Up 7.7% Over Last Week

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Stakinglab token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Stakinglab has a total market cap of $820.20 and $118.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00018784 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005995 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 77.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001561 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000970 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 46.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 47.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Stakinglab

LABX is a token. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 tokens and its circulating supply is 405,158 tokens. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

Stakinglab can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

