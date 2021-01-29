Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2021 // Comments off

Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SBLUY. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Stabilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stabilus in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stabilus in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:SBLUY opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. Stabilus has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $15.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.37.

Stabilus Company Profile

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY)

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.