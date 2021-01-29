Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SBLUY. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Stabilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stabilus in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stabilus in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:SBLUY opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. Stabilus has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $15.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.37.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

