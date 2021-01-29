St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of STJPF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340. St. James’s Place has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $16.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.56.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

