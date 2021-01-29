S&T Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:STBA)

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.

S&T Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 36.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. S&T Bancorp has a payout ratio of 53.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect S&T Bancorp to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:STBA opened at $26.51 on Friday. S&T Bancorp has a one year low of $16.98 and a one year high of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.26.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.52%. Equities research analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STBA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson cut shares of S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

