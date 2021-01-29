SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Trading 6.4% Higher

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) traded up 6.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.20 and last traded at $17.59. 3,207,652 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 1,793,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.53.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.50 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on SSR Mining from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on SSR Mining and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on SSR Mining from $39.50 to $38.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSR Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.87.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average of $19.86. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $225.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.78 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSRM. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,801,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,263,000 after buying an additional 10,170,190 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 438.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,448,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,152,000 after buying an additional 4,435,834 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,602,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,880 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,851,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,146 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

About SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.