SSAB AB (publ)’s (SSAAF) Underweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

SSAB AB (publ) stock opened at $3.90 on Monday. SSAB AB has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $4.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.02.

Get SSAB AB (publ) alerts:

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.