Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Bought by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Square during the third quarter worth $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Square by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Square from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Square from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.72.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total transaction of $1,739,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 423,665 shares in the company, valued at $73,713,473.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total transaction of $22,281,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,568,650 shares of company stock worth $332,314,158. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Square stock traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $217.70. The company had a trading volume of 205,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,408,671. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $246.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $98.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 349.07, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.86.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

