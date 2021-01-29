Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share (NASDAQ:STXB)

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.42. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Spirit of Texas Bancshares’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock opened at $18.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.13. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 1 year low of $8.96 and a 1 year high of $21.95. The company has a market capitalization of $319.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.11.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 18.95%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STXB. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 136.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, other commercial real estate loans, and multifamily loans and farmland; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

