Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.20 and last traded at $25.45. 7,946,460 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 4,614,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.86.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, 140166 boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Spirit Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.27.

The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.63) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $401.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.69 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. On average, analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $131,050.00. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 2.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 59,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile (NYSE:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

