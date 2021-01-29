Sphere (SPHR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.35 Million

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Sphere coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000322 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sphere has a total market cap of $1.35 million and $1,529.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sphere has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,381.22 or 0.99393316 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00024119 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00024554 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000262 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000228 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 112.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002866 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Sphere

Sphere is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 29th, 2017. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io . Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using U.S. dollars.

