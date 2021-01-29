Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Short Interest Up 620.0% in January

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 620.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of SPE opened at $14.45 on Friday. Special Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.81.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Special Opportunities Fund stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,429 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.06% of Special Opportunities Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Special Opportunities Fund

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

