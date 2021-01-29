SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 89.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,253 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 278,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,549,000 after purchasing an additional 13,960 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,101,000. BEAM Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 543,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,703,000 after purchasing an additional 49,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 262,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after purchasing an additional 40,883 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPTS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.69. 656,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,431. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.69. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $31.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.